Jenna Jameson Marries Influencer Jessi Lawless in Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Recently the big news has come on the internet that Former porn star Jenna Jameson is married now to her loving girlfriend Jessi Lawless. Recently the actress revealed in an interview that they got married in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony on 23 May 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The star said in the interview that she discover the person that she truly should have always been with. She tries to go over my mind why she ever dated or married guys and it’s selfish and bad to say, but she thinks her propulsive force was children. She continued, ” And now that She has really discovered herself, She is just accepting of everything that she feels inside and does not shove everything down. Meantime, Lawless explained,” her dad walked Jenna down the aisle since her dad passed away. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jenna Jameson Marries Influencer Jessi Lawless

Lawless continued, I had been standing up there. I looked at my father and stated, Father go walk Jenna down the aisle right now. According to the report, it is Jameson’s third marriage. She was married to “The King of Porn” Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001 and after that former porn actor Jay Grdina from 2003 to 2007. She shares 14-year-old twins Journey and Jesse with UFC icon Tito Ortiz, as well as 6-year-old daughter Batel with former finance and Israeli businessman Lior Bitton. You are on the right page for more about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Once the ceremony got done, the two took a rented neon green Lamborghini and traveled around Vegas. "We went up to Red Rock and drove through there and took few pictures as well as we just hung out with our family and had fun," said Lawless.