Jenna Ortega Lights Up Internet With Viral Cigarette Video on Social Media Leaving Fans Smoky

Recently, a video was shared online and this video went viral. Currently circulating on the top of the internet and social media platforms. It is shared that this viral video featured Jenna Ortega. Yes, you heard right this video shows herself smoking. She is an American actress and gained so much popularity after playing the role of Wednesday in the Wednesday web series. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this viral video. Here in this article, we are going to share a single piece of information about this viral video and talk about herself.

As per the exclusive sources, there is a video coming out that featured Jenna. She is seen as cigarette-smoking conversing with Gideon Adlon and this video caused a great buzz on the internet sites. After coming out of this video, many of her fans were shocked and this viral video is crossing a large number of views on the internet. Gossip Bae shared that she was filmed on a midday trip in Notting Hill located in London. In this virsal video, she is seen as smoking a cigarette, she wore a black shirt and khaki trousers. She is seen with some one who is said as Gideon Adlon, a popular American actress.

Jenna Ortega Lights Up Internet With Viral Cigarette Video

Her complete name is Jenna Marie Ortega and she gained a lot of attention and popularity after playing the role of Wednesday in the Wednesday series. She was born on 27 September 2002 in Coachella Valley, California, United States and she is currently 20 years old. She began her career in acting from her childhood as a child actress. She also received a good response from the people after playing the role of young Jane in a comedy-drama series named Jane the Virgin. She is one of six siblings. She is a gorgeous actress and she generated a large number of fans in a short time period.

She is also seen as drinking but it is not confirmed that what she drinks. Many theories are coming out about her drinks such as some claims that she drinks alcohol where some are saying that she drinks water. It is shared that this viral video is available to watch on internet sites and this video is continuously running on various social media pages. Many of her fans and users are sharing their expression towards this viral video.