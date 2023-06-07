Jennifer Pandos’ Parents: Missing Teen’s Father is a Vietnam Vet Who Suffers From PTSD

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you the mysterious case of Jennifer Pandos has baffled true crime buffs as well as investigators for decades. Jennifer was a freshman at her high school when she suddenly went missing from her family home in Williamsburg, Virginia, in February 1987. Since then nobody knows where she is or even whether she is still alive. Since the news has come on the internet and went viral on the social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you.

As per the report, a record has been released that explores her case. The Burden of Proof will premiere on June 6 on HBO Max and will show the search for truth by the missing 15-year-old elder brother, Stephen Pandos, who has allegedly asserted in the series, " I think my mom knows that occurred and my dad afraid her to keep this a secret. The teenage girl, also called Jenny Lynn Pandos, was at home with her parents- Ron and Margie Pandos- When she has gone missing. Her brother, Stephen was at college at the time.

Jennifer Pandos’ Parents

Reportedly, after her vanishing, a letter has been found by her mom and dad in her room, which started, " Your daughter's with me. She is fine. She is having some issues and needs time away". The same latter also bizarrely stated," I am fine, I just need time to think. Both of you please go to work tomorrow cause I will try to call you. I will not call you at home, only at one of y'all's work. Do not call the police. I can easily discover find out if you do. I may never come back home. Don't tell my friends about this. Just tell them that I am sick. But, in such an intense scenario, the Pandos allegedly waited for three days before approaching the James City Police Department.

Jennifer's childhood friend Woods Woolwine once informed Dateline, all had been just trying to figure out what occurred and how she went missing.