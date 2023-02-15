Jerry Jarrett Death Reason? Legendary TNA Wrestling Founder Jerry Jarrett Passed Away at 80

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett has passed away at the age of 80. He was an American businessman, professional wrestler and professional wrestler champion. He is no more among us and he took his last breath on Tuesday. It is very shocking news for the wrestling industry as they lost one of the best people and now they have been grieving his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Jerry Jarrett and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jerry Jarrett was an American a very famous businessman, experienced wrestler, and skilled wrestler promoter. Along with his long-term business partner Jerry Lawler, he was a key figure in the history of professional wrestling in the Mid-Southern United States. In the 1960s while he working as a judge, he decided to become a professional wrestler. He was trained by his friend Tojo Yamamoto. He made his booking style around an approach that was novel at the time and almost unbelievably simple. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Jerry Jarrett Death Reason?

Jerry Jarrett has passed away recently. He took his last breath at age of 80 on Tuesday 14 February 2023. His sudden death has been confirmed by WWE. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about the cause of death as it has been not disclosed by many people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jerry Jarrett was born on 4 September 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He was a married person and his wife is Eddie Marlin who was a daughter of Deborah and he was a father of 4 children. His son, Jeff, is a WWE Hall of Famer who has wrestled for multiple promotions and is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.