Jerry Richardson Death Reason? Former Carolina Panther’s Owner, Jerry Richardson Passed Away At 86

One of the well-known American businessmen and former owners of the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson sadly passed away at the age of 86. It is saddening to learn that the former football player has gone from this world leaving his family and colleague devastated. His sudden demise is a big loss for the National Football League community as he was a brilliant part of the industry. According to the sources, Jerry Richardson took his last breath on March 2, 2023. He will be always remembered as one fo the most influential owners in the league. At the time of his death, Jerry was 86 years old.

The news of his ultimate passing was confirmed by Carolina Panthers’ official Twitter account which wrote,” Panthers founder Jerry Richardson passes away at 86″. The page just confirmed the passing of its founder. Along with this, the current franchise owner David Tepper said in a statement,” With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own”. Unfortunately, Jerry died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday night, March 1, 2023. The family didn’t disclose the cause of his death yet but our sources are trying to know these details.

Jerry Richardson Death Reason?

Born as Jerome Johnson Richardson Sr. on July 18, 1936, in Spring Hope, North Carolina. He completed his schooling in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and entered Wofford College. He was the Associated Press Little All-American selection in 1957 and ’58. He still holds the record of 241 receiving yards vs Newberry in 1956 and is the record holder for touchdown receptions in a season. On October 26, 1993, he became the first former player since George Halas to become an owner when the Carolina Panthers which were awarded the NFL’s 29th franchise but the former player was forced to sell the franchise retaining allegations of sexual harassment by female employees in 2018.

Along with this, Jerry Richardson’s statue was removed by the Panthers, it was because the current franchise owner informed fans that the statue was a safety hazard. At that time, there were several statues were torn down during the protest around the killing of George Floyd.

David Tepper said,” With the environment, every statue in the country was coming under attack. It just made sense at all standpoints to move that statue. I don’t think things will ever be quieted down. That’s that, nor should they, in some respects”. Still, the family didn’t share the details regarding to his funeral. Stay tuned with us to know more details.