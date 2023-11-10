Jerusalem: 20-Year-Old Israeli Cop Stabbed To Death By Palestinian Teen

A heart-wrenching news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a 20-year-old Israeli policeman was stabbed to death by a Palestinian teenager in Jerusalem. Yes, you heard it right. Even this news has forced people to know about this, after which people have started asking many types of questions like when this incident happened. Have the police continued their investigation on this matter and many other questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to an accident. To know in depth about this accident, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that on Monday, a 20-year-old Israeli Border Police officer was seriously injured after being stabbed in Jerusalem. If we talk about this matter in depth, then a 20-year-old Israeli border police officer and a 16-year-old Palestinian boy from East Jerusalem first attacked the female police officer with a knife. After which he did not stop there and later shot the woman. However, many other officers were also injured in this horrific accident.

20-Year-Old Israeli Cop Stabbed To Death

A sad fact has come to light in the horrific attack on a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, in which it has been told that a 20-year-old Israeli border police officer committed suicide after becoming a victim of this attack. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin of Georgia was the victim of this accident while she was patrolling the Old City of Jerusalem. However, in facing the attack, she had to face many types of terrible injuries and she could not recover from her injuries due to which she died. The female officer, who lost her life while confronting the Palestinian Hamas group, has risked her life to save the lives of others.

Sources appear to indicate that 1,400 Israelis were killed in the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist group on October 7, including at least 340 Israeli soldiers. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives so far in Israeli retaliatory air strikes. But the death of this female officer has left everyone disappointed, after which everyone is hoping that the attacks on Israel by Hamas should stop.