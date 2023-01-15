Jesse Navarro: Man Suspected of Killing Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Identified

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Deputy Darnell Calhoun has been shot and killed. As per the Sheriff’s office, this tragic incident took place on 13 January 2023 in Lake Elsinore. Recently the news has come on the internet and gone viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Because this news left lots of questions in people’s minds. Currently, many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun was a 30 years old man who recently entered a department. He was shot and killed in the Lake Elsinore shooting. He answered a domestic violence and kid custody call in the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane, in the unincorporated part of Lakeland Village on 13 January 2023 at roughly 4:20 pm. Darnell Calhoun was a victim of the incident who was shot and killed by the suspect at the location. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jesse Navarro

After the shooting when a second officer arrived at the locations and found Darnell Calhoun bleeding out on the road. The second deputy and the suspect then engaged in gunfire, resulting in the suspect being seriously wounded. According to the report, as Deputy Calhoun came to the house, the suspect started shooting at him, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting and when another deputy came the suspect opened fire on him as well. After that Darnell has been taken to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As we already mentioned, Darnell was taken to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries but later he was not revived and was pronounced dead on Friday 13 January 2023. Darnell death news was announced during the news conference outside the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. He was survived by his wife. As per the report, the suspect is identified as Jesse Navarro. He murdered Riverside County, Deputy Calhoun and he is at the hospital in critical condition. Currently, he was under police custody. But still, the reason for the shooting is not known. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.