Bethany resident Jessica Ciola, 46, was tragically killed in a car crash in Woodbridge at approximately 11:30 this morning. According to police, Ciola veered off of Amity Road, hit a tree, and was found at the scene by a resident. She was the sole passenger in the Jeep Wrangler, which was heavily damaged, partially overturned, and had to be towed from the scene. According to police, the car was driven by Ciola, a lifelong resident of Bethany, who was known for her kind and positive attitude. Family, friends, and neighbors were left in shock and disbelief. The incident closed the road for several hours while police investigated the crash. Road safety is a top priority in the winter season, especially with unpredictable driving conditions.

Jessica is known for her work as a co-developer, and personal trainer at Regain STW Health and Wellness Woodbridge, the community mourns the loss of Jessica Ciola. Family, friends, and loved ones are expressing their condolences as the Woodbridge Police Department continues to investigate the tragic accident that occurred on Saturday morning.