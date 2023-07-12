Jharkhand: Class 10 Student Kills Self After Teacher Slaps Her For Wearing ‘Bindi’

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a 10th-class student has passed away. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a very young age. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A 10th-class student died by suicide reportedly after being slapped by a teacher for coming to school with a ‘ bindi ‘on her forehead in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. Both principal and the teacher were arrested by Dhanbad Police. Police have been identified as 16 years old Usha Kumari. She passed away by suicide on Monday, 9 July 2023 after being reportedly humiliated and slapped by the lady teacher during prayer in school for putting a ‘bindi’ on her forehead. Police stated the girl, after arriving home, hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan in her house in Hanumangarhi Colony. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jharkhand: Class 10 Student Kills Self

Since Usha Kumari’s passing news has come on the internet and gone viral on social media platforms many people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. The girl also wrote a suicide note addressing the Tetulmari Police and Kept it in her uniform before taking the extreme step. In the latter, she held the teacher of the school and the principal responsible for the incident. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After the accident, a family member of the deceased, along with locals staged a protest outside the school on Tuesday demanding action against the blamed teacher and the principal. But, the protest finished after the affirmation of legal action by the Tetulmari police. Since the news went out many people are very saddened. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Usha Kumari's soul rest in peace.