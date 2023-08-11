Jharkhand: Man Beaten by Wife, Sister-in-law Outside Civil Court Video Viral

A video of Jharkhand’s district is circulating on the web. As per the sources, a man from Jharkhand was beaten by his wife and sister-in-law. The incident happened outside the civil court. Their local people recorded the entire incident and shared the video on various social media platforms. The video went viral on the web and caught much attention of the viewers. People have very eager to know about the incident and what actually happened to that man. As per the sources, the shocking incident of domestic violence unfolds in Jharkhand. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Scroll down to know more.

In a shocking incident that has recently emerged on social media, a man was allegedly beaten by his wife and sister-in-law in public in the state of Jharkhand, India. The victim, identified as Rajkumar, had arrived in Ramgarh from Patna for a court date when the unfortunate incident unfolded. The video footage capturing the incident paints a distressing picture, shedding light on the persistent issue of domestic violence in society. Rajkumar and Khushboo Kumari tied the knot in 2009 as a result of a love marriage. Stay connected to know more.

Man Beaten by Wife, Sister-in-law

However, the marital bliss was short-lived, as in 2017, Khushboo Kumari filed a maintenance case against Rajkumar at the Ramgarh Civil Court. It was in relation to this case that Rajkumar made his way back to court when he became the victim of a brutal attack. The video footage circulating on social media shows a harrowing scene where the victim is repeatedly struck by his wife and sister-in-law in public, amidst a crowd of bystanders. Furthermore, support networks, such as helpline services and shelters for victims, must be established to offer assistance and refuge to those in need.

Victims often endure physical, emotional, or psychological abuse, trapped in a cycle of violence with limited means of escape. The disturbing incident in Jharkhand serves as a painful reminder of the pervasive problem of domestic violence. The video footage capturing the assault is a stark testament to the urgency of addressing this issue and taking concrete actions to protect and support victims. By fostering a society that does not tolerate violence, we can strive toward a future where love, respect, and compassion prevail over fear and abuse. The investigation is still ongoing. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.