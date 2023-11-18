Jharkhand: Six killed as SUV Hits Roadside Tree Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a tragedy in Giridih: Five lose their lives, and five sustain severe injuries as a car collides with a tree in Baghmara village. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Five individuals lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries when the car they were in collided with a roadside tree while returning home from a wedding function in Giridih district, Jharkhand. Tragedy struck as five individuals lost their lives, and five others, including two children, sustained injuries following a car collision with a roadside tree.

The incident occurred early on Saturday in Jharkhand’s Giridih district as the victims were returning home from a wedding in Tikodih. The fatal accident unfolded around 3 am near Baghmara village in the district after the group had dinner at the wedding. The collision’s force was so severe that it resulted in the total destruction of the car. Upon reaching the scene, local residents attempted to revive the five individuals in the car. Unfortunately, all of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot. According to Giridih Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh, the individuals in the car had traveled from Thoria village to participate in the wedding at Tikodih. “Five individuals lost their lives instantly, and the remaining five were hospitalized. It appears that the driver may have fallen asleep,” he informed the news agency. The police have arranged for a post-mortem examination of the deceased.

Six killed as SUV Hits Roadside Tree

Annually, over 1.4 million lives are lost globally in road accidents. In India, the grim reality unfolds with 20 people succumbing to road accidents every hour, equating to one death every three minutes. This staggering toll represents more than 11% of the global fatalities in road accidents, positioning India as a disheartening global leader in this tragic category. Jharkhand, a state in India, contributes to this alarming statistic with over 3,000 road accident-related deaths. This dire situation underscores the urgent need to combat road accidents comprehensively and raise awareness about road safety measures.

Despite road users’ familiarity with general rules and safety protocols, accidents persist due to the unfortunate laxity and human errors that occur frequently. In Ranchi alone, 659 accidents transpired in 2019, resulting in 448 fatalities and 387 injuries. Disturbingly, two-wheelers were involved in approximately 45% of these fatalities. Certain human behaviors significantly contribute to accidents, including overspeeding, driving under the influence, driver distraction, disregarding traffic signals, neglecting safety gear like seat belts and helmets, and non-compliance with lane discipline, coupled with inappropriate overtaking maneuvers.