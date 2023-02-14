Jim McKeon Death Reason? Former Lumberjacks Football Coach Jim Mckeon Passed Away

It is saddened to learn that we announce the passing of the beloved and talented Bemidji’s football coach, Jim McKeon who sadly passed away at a young age. The news of the talented football coach broke on Monday, February 13, 2023. Since the news of his passing was confirmed on the Internet, his colleagues and officials are paying tribute to him and offered deep sorrow to his family members who are passing from a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. His sudden death is a huge shock for the community. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen.

Founder at The BeBlessed Foundation and Founder at Boundless Inc wrote,” The news I got tonight made me sit down and weep! Big Jim McKeon you will be so missed! One of the nicest people I have known, I was looking forward to seeing you this coming weekend! I’m in shock that will not happen, and we will not talk or see you again!! the world lost a great man, friend, husband, and father”. Jim spent more than 20 years is a positive pusher for kids in Bemidji.

Jim McKeon Death Reason?

We would like to tell you that Jim McKeon was a legendary figure in Bemidji athletics, a husband and a father. Well, the football coach was known for leading the Lumberjacks Football team to state championships in 2004, 2007, and 2008. His style of coaching always helped him to connect with athletes from all backgrounds making him beloved by all.

He always gave his best to the community to raise them to the highest. Being a coach, he was a great mentor and a beautiful soul who always stood with his loved ones. He had a great passion for teaching the young generation about sportsmanship. Mike, Jim McKeon’s son played for him at Bemidji State University where he helped the entire team to appear in several titles.

According to the sources, the cause of McKeon’s passing is still unknown at this time but the sources are trying to collect more details about this mishappening. Still, we don’t have much information regarding his sudden passing. Along with this, the family didn’t announce the arrangements and obituary details yet. He was the nicest person of the family who will be always remembered for his kind nature with all the people. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.