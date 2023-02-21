Jim Nunn Death Reason? ‘Fearsome and Fearless Journalist’ Jim Nunn Passed Away at 72

Recently the news has come on the internet that the former host Jim Nunn has passed away recently at the age of 72. he was a former member of CBC News Nova Scotia at Six. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Jim Nunn and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jim Nunn was a very famous personality. He was a former host of the CBC News Nova Scotia at Six, Marketplace and Land and Sea. He was better known to several in Nova Scotia as this great reporter but eventually individuals who knew him really well, he was a great man. His career began on the knee of their dad at the microphone of CJFX radio in Antigonish … so Jim got into the business very early. He was an amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As per the report, Jim Nunn was the former host of CBC News Nova Scotia at Six who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday night, 19 February 2023, in a hospital in Antigonish, N.S. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about the cause of death. Jim Nunn died after a long fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, his career at CBC spanned three decades. Nunn was known for his local elections range and reporting from major Nova Scotia events like the Westray mining disaster. He was a very respected person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death and many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.