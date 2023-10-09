Jim Poole Death Reason? Former MLB Pitcher, Rochester Native Jim Poole Dies of ALS

In this article, we are going to talk about Jim Poole. Jim Poole is a famous personality. Currently, his name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Jim Poole. We are sharing a piece of sad news that Jim Poole is no more. Yes, it is true that Jim Poole recently passed away. His sudden passing shocked the whole nation. Now, his fans want to know his age, wife’s name, net worth, health, and cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Jim Poole. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that the baseball player Jim Poole passed away. Before talking about his passing let’s take a look at his profile. Jim Poole’s birthname was James Richard Poole and was born on April 28, 1966. If you are searching for his age let us tell you that Jim Poole was 57 years old at the time of his passing. He was a famous relief pitcher in Major League Baseball. He made a significant place in the world of baseball. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Jim Poole Death Reason?

Further, If you are searching for his wife’s name let us tell you that his wife’s name is not mentioned yet. At this time his wife’s name is unknown. Let’s talk about Poole’s net worth. Jim Poole’s net worth is also not mentioned. There are many social media sites that claim that Jim Poole’s net worth is between $1 million to $3 million. Know his fans are searching for his health and cause of death. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral in a few seconds and spread like waves. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Many people are searching is illness so let us inform you that Poole was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is a type of disease. This basically, results in weakness in the human body. Further, Jim Poole passed away on October 6, 2023. It is unknown whether Jim Poole died due to ALC disease or not. Moreover, this is a very big loss for the baseball community. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. His support, love, and dedication will never be forgotten. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.