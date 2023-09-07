Jim Tom Hedrick Cause of Death? Moonshiners Star, Passed Away at 82, Obituary

Jim Tom Hedrick is no more and his death news is making headlines on the internet and social media pages. He was one of the popular personalities in the world of reality television and moonshining. He was mostly known as “Jim Tom” and now his death is shocking news for his family members and loved ones. He had a large number of fans around the world and he gathered it after playing the role as a cast member on Discovery’s Moonshiners. Let us continue this article and learn the details such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about herself.

As per the exclusive sources, his death news was announced by his family members and they also shared that he had been grappling with this life-threatening illness. He has also getting treatment for his dialysis in recent times. He took his last breath on Wednesday 6 September 2023 at his home located in Robbinsville, North Carolina, and he was 82 years old at the time of his demise. His family shared that he died after battling with Kidney cancer for a long time. He lost his life and his death news is heartbreaking news for his loved ones. Scroll down this page to know more about himself.

Jim Tom Hedrick Cause of Death?

He was born on 25 December 1940 on the day of Christmas Day. His life is shrouded in mystery, with very little publicly disclosed about his childhood, parents, and siblings. He was one of the beloved of his family members and his dedication to this clandestine craft led him to become a revered legend in the heart of Appalachia. He was survived by his family members but currently, no details have been shared about his personal life. It is also shared that he died in his long old age and there has been a natural curiosity about his personal life.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular people have expressed their sadness. His death news was announced publicly when fellow moonshiners Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes shared photographs on the internet sites. The members of the Appalachian moonshining community also expressed thier sorrows for his loss. He will be always missed by his loved ones by thier pure hearts. Presently, there is no details have been shared about his funeral and final rites events.