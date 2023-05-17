Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Alexis Gale Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3 Amid Divorce

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Despite the turmoil of recent developments and headlines surrounding her husband, Jimmy Allen, expectant mom Alexis Gayle still made sure to find some light to shine on Mother’s Day. Gail, who is pregnant with her and Alan’s third child, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snapshot of her recent sonogram and revealed the gender of her upcoming baby. Below the black and white ultrasound image, Gayle wrote, “My baby boy” with a heart emoji. He added, “Happy Mother’s Day.” Alan, who is father to 8-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship, proposed to Gail in July 2019.

They welcomed their daughter, Naomi Beatty, in March 2020. The couple tied the knot in May 2021. Their second child, a daughter named Zara James, was born in October 2021. Alan and Gayle announced the news that they were expecting their third child on 21 April as part of a joint statement in which they also announced that they had decided to separate. A week later, Alan and Gail filed for divorce. In the documents accessed by ET, both Allen and Gayle had filed on April 28, which they also listed as the official date of separation. The two also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. While Alan is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, Gail is asking that the children live primarily with her.

Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Alexis Gale

Additionally, she is asking the “Down Home” singer to pay for her and the children’s health insurance and requests that Allen name her as the beneficiary of his life insurance. Gail is asking for an equitable division of her own property and all marital assets as well as alimony, noting in the docs that she is “dependent” on Alan’s income for her support now and in the future. The divorce filing comes about two weeks after news broke that a woman who worked for Allen filed a lawsuit against the country superstar, claiming he raped her and sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the course of 18 months. Repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed her, Day Manager. In a report published May 11 by Variety, the 37-year-old country singer has been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault, battery, and rape by the woman, who filed the lawsuit in Tennessee federal court and identified only as “Jane Doe.”

In a statement to ET provided by his attorney, Allen admitted to having had a “sexual relationship” with the woman suing him but claimed it was consensual for nearly two years. He also vowed to “mount a vigorous defense” to Doe’s claims, and added, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.” In the wake of the lawsuit, Allen was subsequently dropped by his music label, BBR Music Group, and was pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup in June. For further information stay tuned with Dekh news.