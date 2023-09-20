Jio AirFiber Launched In India: Features, Models And How To Book Yours and Details

Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet service that Reliance has just launched. It’s designed to give you broadband-like speeds over the air. It’s a great way for Jio to get around the last-mile connectivity issues since it’ll bring the internet to places where it’s hard to lay fiber optics. The company is targeting 200 million people with this new device. You can get it by visiting the official website, paying a small fee of Rs 99, and following the prompts. Reliance claims that AirFiber will be a complete solution for home entertainment and smart home services, as well as high-speed broadband. According to the company, they will install the outdoor unit on the terrace or in front of the house for Rs 1,00,000. However, if you choose the yearly plan, the cost of the outdoor unit will be reduced.

Jio Airfiber is now available in 8 towns and cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandrapur, Delhi, Haryana, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Not only do they provide internet in remote areas, but they’ll also let you watch over 550 HD digital TV channels. Plus, you’ll get free access to over-the-top apps like Netflix and Disney+. You can also watch movies and TV shows on Sony Liv and Zee5. And if you want to watch movies or TV shows, you can watch Jio movies and TV shows. You can also get a 4k smart set-top box and voice remote for free. Swipe down to know the steps of how you can get for yourself.