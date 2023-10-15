Jio Bharat B1 4G Launched in India With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Price, Specifications and More

Good Day Readers, Today Reliance Jio has given a great surprise to people by launching Jio bharat B1 4g mobile phone at an extremely affordable price point. Stay with the article to find more about this product. On Thursday, October 12, Jio introduced its latest affordable 4G feature phone, the Jio Bharat B1. This phone joins the lineup of other budget-friendly feature phones from Jio, including the Jio V2 series and the Jio K2 Karbonn.

Notably, the B1 variant is categorized in a different series on the official website, suggesting the possibility of additional models within the same series in the future. The newly-launched device comes with pre-installed Jio applications and offers support for various Indian regional languages. It is available in a single black color option, and you can purchase the Jio Bharat B1 4G for Rs. 1,299 through the official Jio website or on Amazon. It’s worth mentioning that both the Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K2 Karbonn are priced at Rs. 999.

Jio Bharat B1 4G Launched in India



The Jio Bharat B1 boasts a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display and operates on ‎Threadx RTOS, with a modest ‎0.05GB of RAM. This feature phone accommodates a single nano SIM and offers connectivity through ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB. In terms of capabilities, the phone supports 4G connectivity and can expand its storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. It is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, which reportedly provides an impressive standby battery life of up to ‎343 hours.

The Jio Bharat B1 includes an undisclosed rear camera unit and features a ‎3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 110 grams and has dimensions of ‎125mm x 52mm x 17mm. One of the notable features of Jio’s latest feature phone is its support for 23 languages, including various Indian regional languages. It comes pre-loaded with JioCinema and JioSaavn, offering access to a wide range of entertainment, including movies, TV series, sports, and music. Additionally, the Jio Bharat B1 is equipped with inbuilt JioPay, enabling users to make UPI payments.