Jio Phone 5G Leaked Online, Smartphone to be Priced Under Rs 10,000 Specs and More

Recently, the first image of Jio Phone 5G has been shared online, and now the pictures of the device circulating on various social media platforms. It is shared that this device is going to launch in India and many people are hitting the search engine to learn more about this smartphone. It is a good chance for people and customers who wants to purchase a new smartphone in the upcoming days. The launching news of this smartphone is creating a storm on the internet sites. Let us continue this article and know more about this smartphone such as price, features, launching date, key specialization, and more.

As per the exclusive sources, the images of this device have been shared on the internet and rapidly circulating on the internet sites. Our sources have gained a lot of information about this device and many theories are coming out related to this device. It is shared that the initial images of this device were shared on Twitter and now it is running on multiple social media pages. The Reliance Jio Phone 5G is going to launch this device soon and now the images of this device have surfaced online. Scroll down this article and continue to learn more about this smartphone.

Jio Phone 5G Leaked Online

This image was first shared by a Twitter user, Arpit Patel, and now the launch of this smartphone is getting so much attention on the internet. The exact details of this device are not shared but our sources fetch some details from the online sites. It has featured a pill-shaped camera module on the back and the company added the distinct dark blue tone of the don reliance. It has a price tag of Rs. 10,000 and it will be launched later this year. It is coming with a 6.6 display but the front panel of this device is not waterproof.

In the post, it is shared that this smartphone will be released between Diwali and New Year. It will price under Rs. 10,000 and it has a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor. It featured a 13+2 rear camera and a 5MP Front camera. Currently, the company didn't reveal much Infomation about this device but the online sources have some details about this device. We have shared all the available information about this device above in this article. There is not much information is coming out related to this smartphone.