J&K’s: VDC Member Shoots Himself to Death in Rajouri, Suicide

We often feel helpless to find out that someone has committed suicide and the victim was struggling with the thoughts of suicide or self-harm and might be saved if he got the appropriate help and counseling at the right time. When we come across the news of these kinds where the youth are suffering emotional traumas and ending life unexpectedly, shakes off our conscience. The victims of suicide might have the feeling of the seized brain as they cant consider the family’s traumatic situation afterward. We are feeling sad to share the news of committing suicide, which we have reported from J&K today. Read out the whole article to know more.

It has been reported that a man has been found dead on Monday night in J&K. The painful and devastating incident happened in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the reports, the deceased was found dead in the fields near his house. The victim has been identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma. And his father’s name is Sukhdev Sharma as per reports. As per the sources Suresh Kumar Sharma was living in Bai Nangal Village. He was a member of the Village Defence Committee (VDC). He was having a rifle that was issued to him by the Village Defence Committee. The villagers are terrified by his action and the situation has caused panic in the small village.

VDC Member Shoots Himself

The Bai Nangal Village comes under the administration of the Kandi Police Station. According to the police, the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday. The victim went to the fields near his house and there he shot himself. The villagers went to the spot after hearing the sound of the gun. But Suresh died instantaneously on the spot. Villagers approached the police station after witnessing the stunning episode. The family of the sufferer is devastated by the demise of the son. The villagers are trying to console the bereaved family.

Police have registered a case and investigating further to find out the cause of this extreme step by the victim. Police also informed that the victim was carrying a 303 rifle. Further information in the context of this case is awaited. As we cross these saddening news day by day, we should be alert and compassionate towards the youth to save them from harming themselves. Various NGOs are working on this issue to uplift the mental health of youth, but still, it’s a duty of all of us to be a little concerned about our loved ones. Stay tuned with us for the news and insights related to them………..