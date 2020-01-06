JNU Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi Police File FIR Day After Mob Attacks Students, Teachers :- On Sunday evening, a group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods, and acid brutally attacked the students and the teachers on the campus of one of the premier institutes of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The masked goons are allegedly said to be associated with ABVP. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” she said.

Hours after the incident the students across the country took to the streets to protest against the horrific incident. In Mumbai, students from across educational institutions gathered at the Gateway of India and raised slogans — some against the ABVP that was allegedly behind the attack — demanding that the Centre act against the assailants who also defaced JNU property.

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University took out a candlelight march, while students in Hyderabad held a demonstration. Kolkata’s Jadavpur University and Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India also joined in the protests.

Hours after the violence on JNU campus, Delhi Police has said, “We have received three complaints in connection with yesterday’s violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register an FIR.”

Go Back” slogans were chanted against the cops during Delhi Police’s flag march at JNU campus hours after violence broke out at the university, injuring about 40 students and teachers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

The president Federation of Central University teachers’ associations, Rajib Ray said, “The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands,”

Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor, and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday to discuss the violence seen on the JNU campus on Sunday night.

Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman swiftly condemned the incident. Sitharaman asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

The Home and HRD ministries sought reports from Delhi Police and JNU administration, respectively. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and enquired about the situation at JNU.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and urged him to direct police to restore order. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the L-G had “assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps.”

Delhi Traffic Police ordered shut road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj traffic movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Condemning the violence at the JNU campus on Sunday night, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the attack on students and faculty of JNU an “appalling display of intolerance running amok”. “The scale of the attack reveals the extent of planning. Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence universities with bloodshed,” he tweeted.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed shock over the violence. He said, “Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery.”

Reportedly, the JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to address the media at 3 pm and 2 pm, respectively, on the varsity campus. The ABVP, on the other hand, is likely to hold a ‘peace march’ at 3 pm against “Red Violence”.

Students in Hyderabad staged a midnight protest around 2 am near the Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad condemning the attack on JNU students. “We can’t be waiting for our turn my fellow Indians. Enough is enough, stand up and raise your voice. Fight for your rights and the unity of your country before it’s too late,” said the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has collected CCTV recordings from the JNU campus to probe the violence that was unleashed on Sunday night.

Protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence on the JNU campus. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks. In a statement, the AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence.

Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Taapsee Pannu, and filmmakers Aparna Sen and Hansal Mehta on Sunday condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged Delhi Police to intervene. Swara Bhasker, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence.

Many students are leaving the JNU campus with packed bags after a night of violence and rampage at the university. Some of the students who are leaving the campus refuse to interact with the media.

Meanwhile, students Protest At IIT Bombay, Patna University against the JNU violence while students at Punjab University to protest violence at JNU this afternoon.

Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar has appealed for peace in a statement. “The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students,” the statement read.

“The Congress condemns the attack sponsored by the BJP. Our senior leader Udit Raj was present on the campus for 3 hrs. He witnessed the violence right in front of his eyes,” Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

He further added, “Amit Shah gave tacit support to masked goons. We demand a judicial inquiry into the state-sponsored violence in JNU by a sitting Supreme Court or a sitting High Court Judge.”

Sabarmati Hostel Senior Warden R Meena has resigned from the post.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the JNU violence, “We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP, and some elements want to create an environment of violence in universities across the country.”

A delegation of Trinamool Congress Leaders headed by Dinesh Trivedi will visit JNU and AIIMS today afternoon. CM Mamata Banerjee announced last night about the delegation visit.

Union Minister Smriti Irani refused to comment on the JNU violent incident saying that the investigation is going on in the case. “Educational institutes should not be made battlegrounds of politics,” she added.

Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief said, “All 34 JNU students who were admitted to hospital for treatment yesterday, have been discharged.” The JUNSU alleged that its members, including Aishe Ghosh, were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issues summons to Police over assault on female students inside the JNU campus yesterday.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi attacks Left Union for the JNU attack: First and foremost, who is going to benefit from yesterday’s incidents. Who is stopping the registration process on the campus for the new semester? AVBP is in favour of the reopening of the campus. I know that at least one dozen AVBP students have been injured, 5 suffered head injuries, one has collar bone injury.