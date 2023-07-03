Jo Lindner Cause of Death? YouTube Fitness Star Jo Lindner Passed Away at 30

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Jo Linder is no more and he died at the age of 30 years. He was a German fitness athlete, bodybuilder, YouTuber, content creator, and social media star who carries a lot of fans on his social media accounts. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family members, friends, and fans. Many of his loved ones are expressing their sorrows for his demise. Let us learn what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also discuss more about himself in this article, so read wholly.

As per the exclusive sources, his death news was shared by his friend and bodybuilder, Noel Deyzel. His girlfriend Nicha also shared a photo with him on his Instagram account and pasted a tribute message as well. He took his last breath on Friday 30 June 2023 and he was 30 years old at the time of his demise. Recently, he was diagnosed with Aneurysm, and three before his death, he felt pain in his neck. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment. His girlfriend also shared that he died due to Aneurysm, hence it could a hereditary problem. Scroll down and continue this article.

Jo Lindner Cause of Death?

His real name was Jo Lindner but he was most popular as Joesthetics. He was born on 14 January 1993 in Regensburg, Germany. He was known for his body fitness videos and he began bodybuilding in his teens and made an impressive physique. Lots of people like his personality and he has so many on his social media accounts. He started making videos about bodybuilding and fitness when he moved to Thailand in his 20s. He belongs to a Greman family and had a sister named Conny Linder. He was unmarried but was in a relationship with Nicha.

His girlfriend was also a bodybuilder who is completely broken down by his demise. He faced many problems in his life and achieved success. Social media is full of tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for his loss. He was running a Youtube channel and he posted many videos on bodybuilding, diet, and exercises on his social media accounts. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. He has a Triumph T120 motorcycle. He had shared multiple posts on his social media accounts. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.