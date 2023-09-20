JoAnne Epps Cause of Death? Temple’s Acting President JoAnne Epps Dies Suddenly

Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps, 72, died Tuesday afternoon after succumbing to an illness on stage at a university event, according to Temple Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell L. Morgan. Epps, who assumed the role earlier this year after Jason Wingard’s resignation, spoke at an event commemorating Charles L. “Chuck” Blockson, who served as curator emeritus of Temple’s African-American Collection. Epps had spent nearly four decades at Temple before stepping in April to lead the school through a tumultuous period that included a president’s resignation, a 6-week-long graduate student labor strike, and the fatal shooting of a Temple police officer.

When the announcer asked if a doctor was in attendance, Epps was wheeled away on a stretcher, a uniformed officer carrying her. At the time, it wasn’t clear what caused her death. She had been Temple’s Dean and provost of the law school for almost 40 years, and her mom had worked at the school as a secretary when she was 16. She had been Dean for 31 years, with the last 8 as provost, until she was fired by Wingard in 2021 as part of a larger shake-up. She had stayed on as an adviser and faculty member, and last semester had taught a class on gender and the law. Swipe to know more details. JoAnne Epps Cause of Death?

Morgan announced that a board meeting would be held on Wednesday to discuss the university’s future. He stated that the board was in the process of finding a new president, which could take up to a year. Epps had expressed no interest in the position and had planned to retire before the board decided to appoint her interim president. The ceremony was temporarily delayed but then resumed with Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, former faculty senate president, stepping in to read Epps’ remarks.