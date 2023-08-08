Jochen Goetz Cause of Death? Daimler Truck CFO Dies in ‘Tragic Incident’, Obituary

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a beloved person Jochen Goetz has passed away. He was a Daimler Truck’s chief financial officer who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday. As per the report, he was involved in the accident. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people were shocked. His unexpected death left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with them in this article.

Jochen Goetz was an amazing and respected person who was born on 6 April 1971 in Rastatt, Germany. He received an occupational degree in business management from 1994 to 1998 at the Administration and Economics Academy in Karlsruhe. He has been on the board of management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, since 12 July 2021 where he is in charge of IT. He also worked on the Daimler Truck AG Board of Management. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jochen Goetz Cause of Death?

Jochen Goetz is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 7 August 2023 on Saturday when he was 52 years old. His passing news was confirmed by his company on Sunday. Since the demise news has come on the internet lots of people are shocked and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in a tragic accident and he died due to the accident. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

However, there is no information about his accident as it has been not disclosed yet. He is survived by his wife and two children. He was a beloved person in the family and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come it went viral on the social media platforms. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Jochen’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.