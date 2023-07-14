Joe Campbell Cause of Death? Former Raiders Super Bowl Champion Found Dead at 82

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Joe Campbell, former defensive end for the Oakland Raiders and the 1980 Super Bowl champion was dead at the age of 68 following a hike in Florida on Sunday, July 9. He is survived by his two daughters, a brother, and three grandchildren. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Campbell's football career began during his time at Salesianum School in Delaware, where he played a significant role in helping his team secure a state title in 1972.

Joe Campbell Cause of Death?

Joe Campbell Cause of Death?

According to Campbell's brother, Patrick, the former player likely had a cardiac incident. Campbell was drafted seventh overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 1977 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year professional career, he played for the Saints, Raiders, and Buccaneers. However, it was his contribution to the 1980 team that left a lasting impression.

