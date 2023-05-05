Joe Fournier Roasted Dillon Danis on Twitter Live Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you in order to beat FaZe Temper, KSI was able to recruit a replacement competition on short notice. Joe Fournier will be the competitor on May 13 as well-known YouTuber KSI continues his boxing profession. Dillon Danis has not come back to the ring, but he has returned to social networking to criticize more boxers. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms and now many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, one of the American mixed martial artists Dillon Danis was trolled on Twitter Live by Joe Fournier when he tried to explore other fighters. Internet celebrity KSI is also known as Olajide William Olatunji. KSI is an English rapper and Youtuber who is from the United Kingdom. He is a very famous personality who has a huge fan following and his previous boxing matches were well-publicized affairs. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Joe Fournier Roasted Dillon Danis on Twitter

Joe Fournier is a very successful businessman and entrepreneur who is also famous on social media. He is also a professional boxer who started a fitness business, before selling it and then subsequently moved into the nightclub industry. Reportedly, the next weekend, KSI will come back to the ring for his biggest fight yet against Joe Fournier, a veteran boxer. Following his first-round knockout triumph over FaZe Tempree in January, the YouTuber and 4-0 boxer is trained to create a quick comeback to the sport. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Danis hoped to dispel the sceptics and engage in action for the first time in more than three and a shelf years earlier this year. The fight between EI Jefe and a popular Youtuber KSI was set to take place for many months before the former Bellator fighter withdrew for undisclosed reasons. DAZN Boxing will have a great night on 13th May with the highly anticipated battle between KSI and Joe Fournier.