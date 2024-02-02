Joe Madison Cause of Death? DC-Based Civil Rights Activist, talk show host, Dies at 74

It is very sad to share that Joe Madison is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 74 and his death deeply shocked the community. He was an American radio talk show host and activist who made significant contributions to the broadcasting community. He was well-known as a commenter and generated so many fans through his hosting talent. His death news is attracting the attention of many netizens who are reaching online platforms to get more details related to his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more in this article.

It is reported that Joe Madison's death news was officially shared through a Twitter post by Tom Sherwood and he shared a heartfelt message for his demise. He breathed last on Wednesday 31 January 2024 and he was 74 years old at the time of his passing. The cause of his death was prostate cancer. He battled with his illness, prostate cancer since 2009 and it led to his brutal death.

His birth name was Joseph Edward Madison but he was mostly known as Joe Madison and The Black Eagle. He was born on 16 June 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, United States. He finished his education at Washington University where he received a degree of BA in 1971. He was a native of Dayton, Ohio. He was well-known as a radio talk show host and activist heard daily on SiriusXM Urban View. In 1980, he began his career in the broadcasting industry at the WXYZ-AM radio station in Detroit. Later, he worked in WOL & XN Satellite Radio and Urban View on Sirius.

Moreover, Madison was married to Sherry before 1978 and was the beloved father of four Shawna, Jason, Monesha, and Michelle. He received numerous awards in his life for his work. Now, his death broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. He died on 31 January 2024 at the age of 74 due to prostate cancer and he has been battling with his illness since 2009. He was mostly known as "The Black Eagle". Many are paying tribute to his loss by commenting on social media and expressing their sorrows.