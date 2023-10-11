Joel Verghese Missing: Search Intensifies For Missing Texas Teen Joel Verghese

After the disappearance of Joel Varghese, his name is making headlines on internet sites. His family is worried as his whereabouts are still unknown. Yes, you heard right he is missing He is a 16 years old boy who has been missing for a while and his disappearance become a topic of discussion. Lots of people are paying attention to his missing news and hitting online platforms to learn more about this topic. Various kinds of questions became the subject of the web, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information here and also discussed him in detail.

There is an investigation after Joel’s disappearance and his name has been making the rounds on the Internet for the previous few days. He has been missing since Tuesday 10 October 2023 and the details of his missing were posted on social media and everybody requested individuals to assist the household in discovering Joel. The case of his disappearance is gathering the attention of many people and netizens. He vanished recently and it has worried his relatives and friends. Some details remain to share within this article, so continue your reading to know more.

Joel Verghese Missing

Joel is a 16-year-old boy and he is a resident of Senova Riverstone who has been missing for the past few days. He is a beloved member of his family and has strong bonds with them. Presently, there is no information is coming forward about his death and the boy has been discovered. His missing news was shared via Facebook. He is still missing and his family hasn’t shared any updates. Apart from this, the police haven’t given any data relating to this topic. The investigation is underway but the exact details related to this incident are currently not mentioned. Keep continuing your reading to know the circumstances of his missing.

He went missing from the River Stone group in Missouri City, Texas. He left his dwelling on 10 October at about 11 a.m. by bicycle and his last picture on his bicycle was also shared on Facebook. Since his missing, he has not been seen once more. His family and loved ones are worried about him and praying for his good health. He was lastly seen as wearing brown pants and a grey hoodie. The authorities are continuing the investigation and his family also requested netizens to help in finding him. We will update our article after getting more information. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.