John Cruz Cause of Death? 47 year-old Chicago Police Officer Dies By Suicide

John Cruz has passed away. He was an off-duty Chicago police officer who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Officer passing news has come on the internet and this news circulated on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about John Cruz and how did he die.

John Cruz was a 47-year-old who was from Chicago, Illinois. He breathed last on 15 April 2023. Officer’s passing news has been confirmed by Chicago police on Sunday. Since John’s demise news has come on the internet many people are very broken by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, an officer was found lifeless on Saturday evening in a parked car not far from his residence in the Ashburn neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

John Cruz Cause of Death?

The Cook County medical examiner’s Office reports that John Cruz was announced dead at 7:32 pm. The medical examiner stated on the weekend that the results of the postmortem were pending a police inquiry. The officer had been working off duty and he was found inside a car in the 8th District. Later he was declared dead. Currently, there is no further information regarding the incident as the investigation is ongoing by the detectives from Area One. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. A chapel prayer service is going to happen on Friday, 21 April 2023 with family and friends gathering from 8:00 am until the time of march for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Rita of Cascia Parish at 10:00 am, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago, Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on the social media platforms.