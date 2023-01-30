John Devine Death Reason? Premiership Defender and Former Head Coach Dead at 82

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that John Devine has passed away recently at the age of 82. He was a former football coach. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Currently, Geelong Football Club has been mourning his death. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms. Now many people are very shocked by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

John Devine was a premiership defender and former head coach. He made his senior debut for Geelong in the Victoria Football League in 1960. He played for Geelong during an especially bustling time from 1962 to 1966 when the Cats finished in the finals series. Recognized as a big game player, he was named amongst the Cat’s best in six of the nine finals they debated during his time with Geelong. He also succeeded in the Tasmanian state championship in 1969. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, former coach John Devine has passed away reportedly at the age of 82. He took his last breath on 28 January 2023, Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. John Devine’s cause of death was Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. It is very shocking and painful news for Geelong and Tasmanian football clubs as they lost one of the best football coaches. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

John Devine was born and raised in Colac in Victoria's western region. He came back to Geelong in an official capacity in 1986 when he became Geelong's coach after the sacking of Tom Hafey. After his playing and coaching days were completed he had become a very victorious businessman and politician in Tasmania. Since the news went out on the internet and many people are expressing their condolenes to paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.