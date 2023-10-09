John Emmolo and Partner Death? John Emmolo and Partner Died in New Milford

Once again the news of a murder on the internet is making a lot of headlines and is also attracting people’s attention. It has been reported that John Emmolo tragically ended his life after shooting his partner following a deafening breakup. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. People seem to be very curious to know this news and now people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened. Has the police started their investigation into this incident? And many more questions. Do you want to know about this news? If yes, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it is being told that this incident happened on Saturday in which John Emmolo, after killing his lover, also shot himself dead. This news has forced people to know deeply about this incident, after which everyone searched for this incident on the internet. If we delve deeper into this incident, it is revealed that John Ammolo, owner of Ammolo Irrigation Inc., carried out this incident in his home located at 250 Myrtle Avenue, New Milford, NJ.

John Emmolo and His Partner Death?

As soon as the police received information about this incident, they started their investigation without any delay. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about the incident and said that John Emmolo was an employee working at Frontline Industries. He attended New Jersey’s St. and completed his graduation from Peter’s College. After setting up his business, he bought his own home in Myrtle Beach but still lived in Ottawa, New Jersey. But the recent news of this incident of John Emmolo has shocked people.

The police officer who was investigating this incident said that there was some dispute going on between John Emmolo and his partner and soon the matter escalated to such an extent that after killing his partner, he also shot himself. This incident happened on Saturday 7th October 2023 after which everyone was disappointed after hearing this incident. The police are still continuing their investigation on this matter and are busy finding out what other secrets are behind this incident. However, till now such information has come to light about this incident which we have shared with you. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article and with new news, till then stay tuned with us.