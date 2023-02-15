John Haigh death Reason? Haigh’s Chocolates John Haigh Passed Away at 93, Obituary

Haigh’s Chocolates is mourning the passing of the beloved and well-talented person of the company who helped establish the iconic South Australian chocolate, John Haigh sadly passed away at the age of 93. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the beloved member of Haigh’s Chocolate brand. Unfortunately, he has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Let us tell you that he was the grandson of Alfred Haigh, who officially founded the company and opened the first store in the Beehive Building at 34 King William Street in Adelaide City in 1915.

According to the sources, the official statement of John’s passing was confirmed by the company that he passed away on February 10, 2023, at his home. The Facebook post by Haigh’s Chocolates reads,” It is with deep sadness that the Haigh family announces the passing of John Haigh on Friday, 10 February 2023, aged 93. Mr Haigh, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully at home. John Haigh joined the business in 1946 with a vision to take Haigh’s chocolate-making to new heights”. Since the news of Haigh was announced, his loved ones and colleagues are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

John Haigh death Reason?

We would like to tell you that John Haigh joined his family business in 1946 after training with Lindt chocolate makers in Switzerland and Sprungli. Later, he visited the United States to look at production, shop styles and marketing and became managing director from 1959 until 1990. The entire company credits him for having “revolutionized” the brand. Let us tell you that Haigh’s Chocolates is one of the oldest family-owned chocolate businesses in Australia and does not sell or deliver its products overseas.

One of his sons, Vale John said,” John was a revolutionary in the chocolate industry. He will be greatly missed and always remembered”. The Haigh’s Chocolates’ Facebook page continued,” Besides the quality and the taste of the product, he also refined the exclusivity of the Haigh’s in-store experience and the way in which Haigh’s is marketed to this day. He built the foundation for an incredibly successful family business that is expanding and trading strongly around Australia”. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. These details will be shared soon. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.