John Hilgert Cause of Death? Family of Astroworld Festival Tragedy Victim Settles Lawsuit Against Travis Scott

In this article, we are going to talk about John Hilgert. Currenlty, this name is becoming a new topic on the internet. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding John Hilgert. As per these sources, a family of Astroworld festival tragedy victims settles a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the community. This news is gone viral on various social media platforms and gained much attention from viewers. People have very eager to know about John Hilgert. Social media users are reacting after hearing this viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, in a tragic turn of events, the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert has reached an out-of-court settlement with rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation, and other festival organizers, regarding the devastating Astroworld tragedy. The Hilgert family, filled with grief and anguish, sought justice for the loss of their young son, who was simply looking forward to his first concert experience. The Astroworld tragedy, which took place on November 5, 2021, was a nightmarish event that claimed the lives of ten people and injured many others.

John Hilgert Cause of Death?

Many people are searching that who was John Hilger so let us tell you that John Hilgert was a 14-year-old schoolboy. He was a victim of the Atroworld Festival in 2021. He was also among those eight people who lost their lives in the Atroworld tragedy. John was very passionate about baseball. His demise news was first shared by his coach name Justin Higgs through social media posts. John’s coach, Justin Higgs wrote, “He was a very hard work and dedicated boy. He feels happy whenever he met with John. It is a very big loss for our community. He was known as a legend among the other students.”

The Astroworld tragedy has highlighted the need for comprehensive safety protocols during large-scale events. Further, this fatal incident happened on November 5, 2021, in which almost over 10 people lost their lives including John Hilgert, and many were injured. This horrific incident took place at the concert at the NRG Stadium in 2021. Many families lost their loved ones in this incident. The Hilgert family’s settlement with Travis Scott and other defendants represents a significant step forward in their journey toward justice and healing. While the pain of their loss will always remain, their pursuit serves as a catalyst for change in the world of live events.