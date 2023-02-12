John Keenan Death Reason? Teenage Boxer John Keenan Passed Away in a Car Crash

Recently the news has come on the internet that John Keenan has passed away. He was a promising teenage boxer who was involved in a car crash. He is no longer among his close ones and he took her last breath on Saturday. John Keenan’s passing news left his close ones very saddened and shocked. Because no one thought that he would lose his life like this. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Since John Keenan's passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing tribute to a young boxer who was one of the two people killed in a car crash into the water. This tragic incident took place at Galway early this morning. After the horrific incident at Menlo Pier this morning, a man named locally as John Keenan who was 16 years old and another man passed away, while a third has been battling for his life in hospital.

John Keenan Death Reason?

John Keenan Death Reason?

John Keenan passing news has been confirmed by an Olympic Boxing Club on Facebook. John Keenan took his last breath on 11 February 2023 Saturday at around 2:40 am. Gardai got a report of a car in the water at Menlo Pier on the outskirts of Galway city. At the age of 10, John joined the Olympic Boxing Club, Galway after following his brother Martin Sammon. He was a kind and talented person.

On the basis of the report, after the accident, three teenagers were rescued from the Corrib River and transported to University Hospital Galway. Two of the teenagers passed away earlier on Saturday. The two victims have been identified as John Keenan who was 16 years old and Wojciech Panek, 17. A 19 yaers old boy lost his life this afternoon after being in critical condition in the hospital. Since the news has come p the internet and lots of people are very saddened and now they have expressed their deep condolences to John's family and paid a tribute to him.