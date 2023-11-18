John Leal Cause of Death? Popular DJ From Victoria DJ TAT aKa John Leal Passed Away

DJ TAT (John Leal) was a beloved local DJ in the Victoria, Texas music community. He was a well-known DJ at Shooters Bar and was known for his energetic personality and love of music. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. The outpouring of love and support from friends and the local community during this challenging time for John’s family is a testament to the positive impact he left on those who knew him best. DJ TAT was known for his talent as well as his infectious personality. He was able to bring joy and energy to any gathering he was invited to. With a love of music and a passion for his craft, TAT quickly became a local legend in the music community.

John Leal Cause of Death?