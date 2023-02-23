John Motson Death Reason? Legendary BBC Commentator John Motson Passed Away At 77

John Motson, one of the British football commentators known for his amazing commentary sadly passed away at the age of 77. It is hard to believe that the talented face of the football community has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He had an illustrious 50 years of career with the BBC as well. He had worked as a television commentator with the BBC in 1971, after finishing his career as a player at Dulwich Hamlet FC. Unfortunately, the talented personality has gone from this world leaving his family and loved ones devastated.

Since the news of the commentator was announced on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offering deep sorrow to his family who is going through a difficult time. According to the sources, John Motson took his last breath on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The commentator had worked on Match Of The Day since 1971. The statement issued by Motson’s family reads,” It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today”. Before being part of BBC Channel, he was hired as a sports presenter for Radio 2 back in 1968. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

John Motson Death Reason?

John’s passing was also confirmed by BBC’s statement,” Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organization in 2018. Popular known as ‘Motty’. He had worked on Match of the Day since 1971 and commentated on almost 2500 televised games”. Born as John Walker Motson on July 10, 1945, in Salford, Lancashire, England.

He was the son of the Methodist minister and took his education at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds. He began his career in the newspaper business as a reporter in Barnet in 1963. Later in 1967 and 1968, he worked for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph where he first covered football. After this, his career took off when the BBC hired him in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

He made his first commentary for the match between Everton and Derby County in December 1969. During his entire career, he gained massive respect and love from his colleagues and the community where he had been working. He and his wife, Anne had been living in Little Brickhill in Buckinghamshire. Still, the family didn’t share the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. John Motson will be always remembered as a great man. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.