John Nagenda Death Reason? Senior Presidential Advisor John Nagenda Passed Away

African political community is mourning the passing of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Media and Public Relations, John Nagenda who sadly passed away at the age of 84. It is saddening to learn that he has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues devastated. He was the Ruanda-Urundia-born Ugandan cricketer who had played one One Day International in the 1975 World Cup for East Africa. Unfortunately, Nagenda took his last breath on Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023, at Medipal International Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for few weeks. Let’s find out what was the reason for his death and how did it happen.

His passing is a huge loss for the community where he had been working for a long time. Unfortunately, John Nagenda has gone from this world. The news of his death was confirmed by President Museveni’s Deputy Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda who told this on a phone call and said,” He had been admitted to hospital for three months”. As per the reports, he has been indisposed and admitted to the hospital. Until his last breath, he was the only second surviving Ugandan to have represented East Africa at the 1975 cricket world cup in England.

John Nagenda Death Reason?

Born as John Nagenda on April 25, 1938 in Gahim, Ruanda-Urundi. He had lived more than 10 years in England before returning to Uganda as a writer and newspaper columnist in the 1960s. He was also a Senior Media Advisor to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda. He said that he began writing while he was at Budo in the 1950s. he returned to Uganda after Yoweri Museveni captured power through guerrilla warfare in 1986.

After giving his resignation from his cricket involvement, he began writing fiction novels and columns. He was later appointed presidential advisor on media and public relations, but later in 2011, fell out with the first family for ‘unpleasantly describing’ the First Lady Janet Museveni.

Milly Babalanda, Minister in Charge of the Presidency said,” I regret to announce the passing one of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Matters, Mzee John Nagenda, who has passed on at Medipal in Kampala. He was unique, principled and knowledgeable. His service will be dearly missed”. Neither his family nor his officials announced the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. His contribution to the communities will be always remembered by everyone. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Stay tuned with us to know more details.