John Snowling Cause of Death? 3 killed in Southern California Bar Shooting By Former Cop

The shocking news is coming from California that Ex-cop identified as Cook's Corner shooting suspect who fatally shot three people. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it's gone viral and created a huge controversy. This news is circulating all around the internet. Netizens hit the search engine to know what actually happened.

According to the sources, John Snowling was identified as the suspected shooter in the Cook’s Corner shooting on August 23, 2023. He was an ex-cop in California. As per the sources, there were almost 4 people died including the shooter, in the Cook’s Corner shooting which happened in California. The ex-cop also passed away in the shooting. The shooting happened during a confrontation with responding sheriff deputies, according to CBS News. Before his passing, he visited the biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. He was confronted by his wife. His wife’s name is Matrie. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

John Snowling Cause of Death?

In the massive shooting, his wife also got many injuries. Marie was shot in the head. As per the OC Sheriff, CA, the suspect of the Trabuco Canyon shooting is confirmed as John Snowling who is 59-year-old and his wife was seriously injured in the shooting and is not deceased. We will provide additional information at the press briefing in the afternoon. Further, his wife’s treatment was ongoing at Providence Mission Hospital. As per Marie’s friend’s statement, she was shot in her lower jaw, and that was the worst time for her.

Moreover, both couple was in the bar and enjoying their day but suddenly the shooter entered the bar. The victims who were affected by this shooting their identification is unknown. The shooting took place at the Cook's Corner bar at around 7:00 p.m. and in this shooting there were four people lost their lives, including the ex-cop. Mari's husband is described as a crazy husband. Marie was living with his friends after the divorce. People are paying tribute to those people who lost their lives in this fatal shooting. The victim's identification is still unknown.