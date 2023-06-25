John Travolta Ready to Date Again After Kelly Preston Death News Viral on Internet

Currently, John Travolta’s dating rumor news is spreading like fire all over the internet. He is a very popular actor. His fans are very excited to know about his dating rumor news. This news is on trend and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. He is dating after 3 years of his wife. Social media is the biggest platform for news where you can read and watch all recent news. If you searching for the same so you are on the right. In this article, we will talk deeply about John Travolta’s dating rumor. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue to this page till the end and read the full article.

As per reports, John Travolta is dating again after the death of his wife. His wife’s name was Kelly Preston. We feel sad to share that his wife passed away due to breast cancer at the age of 57. John after suffering from his wife’s death, now he is starting his life again beautifully dating. Before talking about his dating rumor news let’s first look at his profile. John is an American actor. His full name is John Joseph Travolta.

John Travolta Ready to Date Again

He was born on February 18, 1954. He came to the public eye during the 1970s, appearing on the television sitcom WelcomeBack, Kotter and starring in the box office successes Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Urban Cowboy. He is 69 years old and an American actor. His wife died in 2020n due to breast cancer. He has three children. The youngest of six children, John was born and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, an inner-ring suburb of New York City in Bergen County, New Jersey. He received many awards for his excellent performance. His father was a semi-professional American football player.

Further, his wife late Kelly wants to see John happy therefore he is starting his new life. John Travolta has realized that he cannot live the rest of his life without a partner after reportedly taking a “vow of celibacy” following his wife Kelly Preston’s death in 2020. Hence, he has decided to start dating again as life has become especially hard for him after he lost his friend Kirstie Alley in 2022 just two years after suffering the heartbreaking loss of his wife. The actor took the decision after some close family members and friends kept on persuading him that he should move on and that Preston would have wanted the same for him.