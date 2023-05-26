Johnston Homicide: Three Dead, 1 Wounded Tied to Johnston Shooting Footage

Here we are going to discuss the complete details of Johnston’s Homicide. It is shared that this shooting incident was so terrible and marked people horrified. This news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and the headlines of the news channels. This news is making a great buzz on the internet and many people are showing their interest in this matter. Search engine platforms are full of this news and many people are curious to know the complete information related to this incident. Let us know what happened in this shooting incident and also talk some more related to this matter in this article, so read continuously.

According to the reports, this shooting incident took place in Rhode Island on Wednesday 24 May 2023. It is also reported that two people dead and one was injured in this incident. Yes, you heard right that two people passed away in this shooting incident and one is injured seriously. The police shot down the shooter and the investigation is continuing. Now people are hitting the search engine to know about the shooter and who was he. Swipe up this article to know more about this shooting incident.

Johnston Homicide Shooting

After this shooting incident, police began an investigation and the police are collecting more shreds of evidence related to this incident that took place in Johnston on Wednesday. A police officer down the shooter and the shooter is identified as James Harrison. He was 52 years old at the time of his death and he got involved in the standoff with the Rhode Island Police officers at the Cranston-Johnston line. Currently, the police didn’t share much information related to this shooting incident and the shooter. The investigation is ongoing and not much information has been shared related to this incident.

Now this shooting incident news is rapidly circulating on the internet sites and many social media users are expressing thier reaction to this incident. The authorities didn't mention any information about the victims but our sources shared that one of the dead victims was an adult who resided next door at 2 Ligian Court and the second was the suspect's mother who was living at 4 Ligian Court with the suspect. While the third victim is said as a 15 years old young girl who sustained major injuries. However, she was immediately admitted to a hospital and is now in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.