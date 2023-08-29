Johor Car Accident: Three Women Killed in Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

The shocking car incident happened at Ladang Cenas, Bandar Tenggara. Three Singaporean women, including two senior citizens, died after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were traveling in crashed into a lorry. Bandar Tenggara fire station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Norul Fazudin Shafie firemen were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a report on the incident at 1:52 p.m. A total of six members with the assistance of a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) rushed to the scene. The accident involved a Honda Freed MPV with a Roll On Roll Off (RORO) lorry. Let’s continue to read the article to get more information related incident.

According to a fire officer’s report the vehicle’s three Singaporean passengers Toh Poh Kian, 56, Soon Moh Tan, and Wong Lan Yew, both 61 were declared dead on the spot of the accident. However both the 59-year-old driver of the MPV, who is also a Singaporean, and the 49-year-old driver of the RORO lorry escaped unharmed. All operation that takes and comes to an end at 2:35 p.m. That operation done by a fire officer is so hard that takes a lot of time to get control of the fire and make the mission successful. Scroll down and continue to read the article to get more information related to the incident.

Johor Car Accident

