Jon Trimmer Cause of death? Mainstay of New Zealand Ballet Sir Jon Trimmer Dead

Jon Trimmer, a very well-known New Zealand ballet dancer, is no more.

Jon Trimmer was a New Zealand ballet dancer. He was born on September 18, 1939. The New Zealand ballet dancer Jon Trimmer passed away at the age of 84. In 1958, he worked with the New Zealand Ballet Company. In 1959, he moved to New Zealand to get an education in the United Kingdom.

Jon Trimmer Cause of death?

Jon Trimmer Cause of death?

The New Zealand ballet dancer Jon Trimmer passed away on October 26, 2023, at the age of 84. Jon Trimmer was battling with cancer for a long time. He lost his precious life after suffering from cancer. The heartbreaking news was shared by RNZ through a social media post.

The ballet dancer Jon Trimmer married Jacqui Oswald in 1963. His wife Jacqui Oswald is also a ballet dancer. He began his career at the age of 12. He learned ballet dancing for his sister's ballet school. Moreover, Jon Trimmer attended many ballet schools from 1959 to 1970. Edgar Marwick's role was also played by Jon Trimmer in the 1986 movie Undercover Gang. Also, he worked in several TV series. The ballet dancer Jon Trimmer was honored with the Feltex Television Award in February 1972.