Jon Trimmer Cause of death? Mainstay of New Zealand Ballet Sir Jon Trimmer Dead

11 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known New Zealand ballet dancer Jon Trimmer is no more. In this article, we are going to talk about Jon Trimmer and his death. The sudden passing of Jon Trimmer sent shockwaves over the world. Recently, this news has gone viral over the internet and the entire world wants to get the details of Jon Trimmer. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about his cause of death. Discover more information about this in the next section. Read more in the next section. Keep reading.

According to the sources, a very well-known personality Jon Trimmer is no more. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. His unexpected passing left a void in people’s heart who was too close to Jon Trimmer. As we earlier mentioned Jon Trimmer was a New Zealand ballet dancer. He was born on September 18, 1939. The New Zealand ballet dancer Jon Trimmer passed away at the age of 84. In 1958, he worked with the New Zealand Ballet Company. In 1959, he moved to New Zealand to get an education in the United Kingdom. Swipe up the page.

Furthermore, the New Zealand ballet dancer Jon Trimmer passed away on October 26, 2023, at the age of 84. Now, the question stands what was his cause of death? If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that Jon Trimmer was battling with cancer for a long time. He lost his precious life after suffering from cancer. The heartbreaking news was shared by RNZ through a social media post. His fans and other close ones are sharing their condolences for his family during their tough times. Let’s shed light on his personal life and his career.

The ballet dancer Jon Trimmer married Jacqui Oswald in 1963. His wife Jacqui Oswald is also a ballet dancer. He began his career at the age of 12. He learned ballet dancing for his sister’s ballet school. Moreover,  Jon Trimmer attended many ballet schools from 1959 to 1970. Edgar Marwick’s role was also played by Jon Trimmer in the 1986 movie Undercover Gang. Also, he worked in several TV series. The ballet dancer Jon Trimmer was honored with the Feltex Television Award in February 1972. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends he impacted during his life. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

