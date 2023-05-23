Jordan Neely Video: Daniel Penny Arrest And Charge: Is He In Jail? Explained!

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. The Jordan Neely video that captured the tragedy included a harrowing account of the events where Daniel Penny allegedly held Neely in a fatal chokehold.

A retired U.S. Marine, Daniel Penny, is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly placing Jordan Neely, a fellow subway rider, in a fatal chokehold. In an interview, Penny denied accusations of vigilantism and vehemently refuted being associated with white supremacists, claiming to be a regular individual. However, his defense did not convey personal remorse for the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black man who struggled with mental illness and homelessness. Penny, 24, expressed his deep sadness regarding the loss of life and acknowledged the tragedy of the situation. However, his lack of personal remorse concerning Jordan Neely’s death raised concerns. The video capturing the tragic incident involving Jordan Neely provides a distressing account of events. Witnesses reported that Neely had been yelling about his desperate situation, expressing his hunger and exhaustion. Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former U.S. Marine charged with manslaughter concerning the fatal chokehold on Jordan Neely, has been arrested and released on bond.

Daniel Penny Arrest And Charge

Jordan Neely Video recorded Daniel Penny tightly restraining Neely by wrapping his arms around his neck while securing his legs around his waist and thighs from behind. It was not the first instance of Penny employing this dangerous hold on Neely, as he had already restrained him in the same manner before the recorded incident. Authorities responded to a 911 call. They reported a physical altercation at the Broadway-Lafayette MTA station. When they arrived, they discovered Neely unconscious and unresponsive. Tragically, he was later pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital in Greenwich Village.

The charge is from an incident on May 1 on a subway train, where Penny administered the chokehold following an altercation with Neely, a 30-year-old Black man experiencing homelessness. If convicted, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison for his actions. The New York Police Department initially provided limited information regarding the events chokehold and the moments preceding the arrival of law enforcement. It took nearly two weeks to announce the second-degree manslaughter charge against Penny for prosecutors. Attorneys representing Neely's family stated that Penny and Neely had no prior acquaintance before their encounter on the train. The case has generated significant attention, highlighting the need to address incidents of violence and the importance of prompt and thorough legal proceedings.