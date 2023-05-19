Jordan Ruiz Shot to Death: Employee of Walmart in Hobbs, New Mexico Killed Following a Robbery

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you a 24-year-old guy was killed after a shooting in the store’s parking lot. A 24-year-old man has been identified as Jordan Ruiz. This tragic incident happened on Thursday morning, 18 May 2023 as per the Hobbs Police Department. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked and now this news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are inquisitive to know full information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Officers answered a report of gunfire at the Walmart at 3800 N. Lovington Hwy on 18 May 2023 at around 2:07 am in regard to a subject who was shot. When the officers reached the location, they found Jordan Ruiz lying in the parking area with what seemed to be a gunshot injury. After that, Jordan Ruiz was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he lost his life due to serious injuries. His passing news has been confirmed by Celeste Salinas on Facebook. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jordan Ruiz Shot to Death

Jordan Ruiz was a resident of Hobbs who was 42 years old. He was a worker at A Hobbs Walmart. He was a very amazing person who was known for his kind nature and smile. He will be missed by his close ones. But currently, there is no Infomation about Jordan Ruiz and his family as it has been not disclosed yet. Since the news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

As per the initial investigations, the victim may have known the suspect, and this act of violence was not likely committed at random. Now there is no information about the suspect and Police have been exploring the suspect who was involved in the murder. Police ask for the public help in finding a suspect and request that if anyone has any information about this incident tell them.