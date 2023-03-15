José Henrique Campos Death? Raimundos Band Bassist Canisso Passed Away Death – Obituary

Several music and band industry is mourning the passing of the legendary bassist, Jose Henrique Campos Pereira who sadly passed away. Yes, the bassist of the popular band Raimundos, Jose Henrique Campos Pereira has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is heartbreaking to hear such saddening news today. According to the sources, Jose Henrique Campos Pereira took his last breath at the hospital after he collapsed at his home. Unfortunately, Jose Henrique Campos Pereira is no more between us but his legacy will always remain between us. He was one of the well-known bassist of the band.

Here are many people who have been paying tribute to him since the news of his death was broke on social media. Many are also giving their heartfelt sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. According to the sources, Jose Henrique Campos Pereira took his last breath on Monday, March 13, 2023 and at the time of his passing, he was 57 years old.

José Henrique Campos Death?

A Facebook user wrote,” Very sad the news about @canisso_rmds passed away yesterday…..I had Three opportunities in my life to go watch him with @raimundosrock alive in concert; @radiomixfm festival at #CeretTatuape (2000), @okazebreshow01 (maybe 2005 I don’t remember exactly the year), and #MacCaieiras (2013). All my sincere condolences to his family and near friends and all the @raimundosrock fans”.

As per the sources, the news of his passing was confirmed by the businessman and the family on the artist’s social networks. Well, the cause of his sudden passing has not yet been disclosed but the sources are trying their best to know the reason behind his unfortunate passing. Digao, a former partner of the group said,” He had an accident at home due to fainting and he couldn’t resist, but I don’t know more than that”.

After suffering the incident at his home, he was taken to the hospital but he couldn’t resist. After the first post was made, the second message announced the death. It reads,” Canisso passed away at 11:30 am 13/03/2023″. He was born on December 9, 1965. He was the original bassist for the band Raimundos. Along with this, he gained attention after recording the group’s main album alongside Digao and Rodolfo. His contribution to the band will always remain a history. Jose Henrique Campos Pereira will be always remembered by his family and friends. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.