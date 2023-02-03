Jose Rodriguez T. Senase Death Reason? Sports Editor of Khmer Times Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous sports editor Jose Rodriguez T. Senase has passed away recently at the age of 41. He was a sports editor for the Khmer Times. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Jose Rodriguez T. Senase was a very amazing person who was a sports reporter. He served for the Leyte Samar Daily Express in the Philippines, the Palau Horizon in Tia Belau, and the Island Times in Palau before entering Khmer Times where he worked as a business writer and long times as a sports editor. His friends, as well as national officials and other important persons, recognized him for his work as a political counsellor and community leader. He was a very respectful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Jose Rodriguez T. Senase Death Reason?

As per the report, the sports editor for the Khmer Times Jose Rodriguez T. Senase is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 1 February 2023, Wednesday at the age of 41. His demise news has been announced by a Khmer Times on social media. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now many people want to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, there is no information about Jose Rodriguez's cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. But there we are trying a connect with his family for getting more information about his death. He was a kind person and fantastic writer who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news went out, many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people expressed their deep sympathies to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.