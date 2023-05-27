Joseph Ada Death Reason? How did the Big Brother Naija star die? Obituary

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. People are very curious to know all the information related to this case. People are continuously following the updates to know all the details related to this case. Joseph Ada, a former Big Brother Nigeria contestant who took part in the show’s first season in 2006, passed away in Delaware, US. Keep reading to know about the Big Brother Naija star Joseph Ada’s cause of death in detail.

Joseph Ada Death Reason?

Joseph Ada, who was 32 at the time, was the oldest resident in the Big Brother Nigeria house. At the time, Joseph was a flight attendant. He was the ninth participant to leave the house. He currently resides in Washington, US, and runs his own concierge services business there. On May 24, former BBNaija celebrity Joseph Ada passed away in Delaware, US. In 2006, he took part in Big Brother Nigeria’s first season. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, Helen, and other contenders were also in the house with Joseph.

We're sorry to have to inform you that Joseph Ada has passed away. Joseph Ada was regarded as having a friendly personality. Many people must be curious to know Joseph Ada's cause of death in light of the recent news. Sadly, Joseph Ada passed away on Wednesday after being diagnosed with pancreatitis, according to reports.