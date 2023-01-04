RIP! Joseph Koo Dead: Hong Kong Musician and Composer Dies Aged 91:- We are saddened to report the death of Joseph Koo. He was a leading music composer during Hong Kong cinema’s golden era. It is coming forward that he died in Vancouver, Canada at the age of 91. Tributes have poured in for the composer ever since the devastating piece of news hit the internet. Everyone who admired Joseph’s work and him as an individual was shattered to know about his passing. Even though he died after living a decent life, it still broke the hearts of many. Read the full article below for more details.

How Did Joseph Koo Die?

According to reports, Joseph Koo passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. However, nothing related to his death was shared neither by his family or his representatives. Due to this reason, Joseph Koo’s cause of death is unknown. What happened to him and how did he die all remains to be a mystery as of now as his family is grieving his unfortunate death which has become one of the most discussed topics on the internet right now. Several sources are claiming that the music composer was suffering from old-age health-related problems so it is speculated that he might have died of the same.

Who Was Joseph Koo?

Born on February 23, 1931, in Guangzhou, China, Koo moved with his musical family from mainland China to Hong Kong in 1948. Sources confirm that Koo spent most of his career in the Hong Kong film, TV, and pop music industries. In the 1990s, he emigrated to Canada. The composer maintained active links with the Hong Kong industry. It is no doubt to say that Koo achieved popularity and fame while being active in the television and film industry. This happens to be the reason why his sudden death has shattered many souls.

Talking more about Joseph, he learned to play piano at a young age. When he was still a youngster, he composed songs for his sister and made her listen to her songs too. Reports claim that his first composition was for a film titled "Dream". When Joseph returned to Hong Kong, he worked for the Shaw Brothers companies. The composer even won a Golden Horse Award. For those unversed, it is one of the most prestigious awards in China. Now, his unfortunate passing has become one of the saddening topics on social media. Everyone is paying him tributes and offering its deepest condolences to his family.