Joseph Walker Cause of Death? Victim Shot Twice After He Tried To Use Knife To Stop Maine Mass Shooter

Joseph Walker was a restaurant manager and devoted husband and father who tragically lost his life while trying to stop the gunman from killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in the mass shooting at a Lewiston, Maine restaurant. The shooting happened at Just-In Time Recreation, a bowling center in Lewiston. Robert Card, 40, is the suspected shooter. The shooting started at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. About an hour and a half later, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the shooter made his way into Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Joseph Walker, 56, was the manager of the establishment at the time of the shooting. Joseph confronted the shooter to save others. His father Leroy Walker told Lester Holt, who is a well-known journalist, that his son had been shot twice in the abdomen while using a butcher knife to try and stop the shooter. Despite the tremendous pain and loss that Joseph experienced, he is being hailed as a hero for his selfless act of trying to protect others.

Joseph Walker Cause of Death?