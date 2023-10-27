Joseph Walker Cause of Death? Victim Shot Twice After He Tried To Use Knife To Stop Maine Mass Shooter

Joseph Walker was a restaurant manager and devoted husband and father who tragically lost his life while trying to stop the gunman from killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in the mass shooting at a Lewiston, Maine restaurant. The shooting happened at Just-In Time Recreation, a bowling center in Lewiston. Robert Card, 40, is the suspected shooter. The shooting started at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. About an hour and a half later, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the shooter made his way into Schemengees Bar & Grille.
Joseph Walker, 56, was the manager of the establishment at the time of the shooting. Joseph confronted the shooter to save others. His father Leroy Walker told Lester Holt, who is a well-known journalist, that his son had been shot twice in the abdomen while using a butcher knife to try and stop the shooter. Despite the tremendous pain and loss that Joseph experienced, he is being hailed as a hero for his selfless act of trying to protect others.
Joseph Walker Cause of Death?
Joseph Walker’s father, Leroy, expressed his pride in his son’s bravery but acknowledged that the knowledge of Joseph’s passing only added to the family’s sorrow. Joseph’s passing has left a deep and lasting impression on those who knew him. Leroy described Joseph as a devoted husband and a beloved son, as well as a grandfather and stepson. He spoke of the many people who had a fondness for Joseph, emphasizing the lasting influence he had on the local community. Leroy expressed his sorrow and asked how the family would move forward without Joseph, and what the days ahead would be like without him. As of this writing, Robert Card remains at large and is considered armed and considered extremely dangerous by law enforcement. A large police presence has been deployed in the vicinity of Card’s residence, which is believed to be owned by the FBI.
Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said that this intensive search, which included drones and loudspeaker announcements, is standard for executing search warrants. Moss said that law enforcement is following every lead to find and arrest Card. Maine Governor Janet Mills issued a statement to the media saying that she is concerned for the safety of the people of Maine and that she has declared a shelter-in-place order for the counties of Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin. Mills stressed the urgency of the manhunt. She also expressed her condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragedy and expressed her prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.
