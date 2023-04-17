Joshua Owen Cause of Death? Deputy Shot and Killed on his Birthday in Cyrus

Recently the news has come on the internet that Joshua Owen has passed away reportedly at the age of 44. He was one of the three law enforcement officers who was shot during a domestic incident. This tragic incident happened on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news spread on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that officer would lose his life like this. His passing news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Joshua Owen has been shot during a domestic incident on Saturday night in west-central Minnesota. His passing news was confirmed by family members and police agents. Josh was an officer who served in the Pope County Sheriff’s Office. He passed away after the incident, which has been announced at 7:30 pm. on the 400 block of North Stroman Street in Cyrus, a community of about 300 people. He lost his life on his birthday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very sad and broken by his death. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Joshua Owen Cause of Death?

Joshua Owen was an amazing person who was known for his kind nature and he was very dedicated to his work. He was born and raised in Thief River Falls and his family still lives there. Many members of the family work for law enforcement organizations in that area. He was a deputy for the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, He was a kind person who love to spend his free time with his friend and family and he will be always missed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, another deputy and a police officer from Starbucks, Minnesota, were also wounded. But they are expected to be OK. A shooting started after the officials disclosed a guy that was going to be arrested for domestic invasion. Currently, an investigation of the incident is ongoing. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.